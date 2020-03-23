Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 266,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the third quarter worth $645,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $9.08 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

