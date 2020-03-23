Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.90. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

