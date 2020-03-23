Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of NOW worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSE DNOW opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $631.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

