Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,317 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,543 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $12.04 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.