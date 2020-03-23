Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,540 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.