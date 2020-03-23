Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,252 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.73% of United Insurance worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 167,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UIHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $8.17 on Monday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.28.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.68). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

In related news, insider John Scott St acquired 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,873 shares of company stock worth $105,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

