Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,721 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.70% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

