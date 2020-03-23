Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,391 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Trex worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX opened at $68.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.72. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

