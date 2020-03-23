Raymond James Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 66.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,579. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

