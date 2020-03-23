Raymond James Downgrades Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Outperform

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $152.63 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,759,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

