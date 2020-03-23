Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.72.

TSE PD opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The company has a market cap of $136.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.58.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 over the last ninety days.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

