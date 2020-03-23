Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $41.63 on Monday. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

