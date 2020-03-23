Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TECD opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

