Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 28,113 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 904.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,652 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 665,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,919 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.