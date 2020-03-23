Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 58,264 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 405,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 292,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 286,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

