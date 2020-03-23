Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,841 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 766,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after buying an additional 98,322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

