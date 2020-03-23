Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $1,085,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,396 shares of company stock valued at $21,042,772 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS opened at $55.08 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

