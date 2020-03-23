Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

CSM opened at $52.94 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

