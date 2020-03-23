Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 262.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,093,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,824,000 after buying an additional 230,857 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 358,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

