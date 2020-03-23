Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWFI opened at $20.30 on Monday. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

