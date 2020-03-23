Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $243.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.25. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

