Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

