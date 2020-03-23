Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSB opened at $110.17 on Monday. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

