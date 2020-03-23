Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.