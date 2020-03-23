Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,167,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.47 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

