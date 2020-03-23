Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of RA opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.