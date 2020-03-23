Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

NYSE POST opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

