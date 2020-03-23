Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after buying an additional 426,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Donaldson by 470.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

