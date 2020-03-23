Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $58.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

