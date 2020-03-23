Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 422,469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

