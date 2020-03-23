Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,948 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after acquiring an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

