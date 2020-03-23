Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $46.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

