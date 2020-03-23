Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 52,122 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 1,380.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 217,465 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.80%.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

