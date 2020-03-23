Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,466 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cardlytics worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

CDLX opened at $30.39 on Monday. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In other news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,054,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 308,305 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,415 and sold 276,898 shares valued at $22,487,030. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

