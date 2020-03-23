Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,329 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Shares of OMFL opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.

