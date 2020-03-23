Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVN opened at $10.86 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

