Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $22.29 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.