Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,076 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEMB. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $30.13 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.