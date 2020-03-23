Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mylan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mylan stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

