Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,281 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $34.46 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

