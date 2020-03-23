Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 46,899 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.