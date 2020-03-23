Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 143,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Comerica by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $28.93 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

