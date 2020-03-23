Raymond James Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $41.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from to in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.35. 6,775,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,713. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $368,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 31.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 44.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

