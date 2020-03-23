Raymond James Upgrades AON (NYSE:AON) to “Market Perform”

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AON has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $149.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AON by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,058,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,137,000 after purchasing an additional 187,812 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AON by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.