Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,060 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rayonier worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 140,527 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $19.36. 20,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

