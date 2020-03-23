REBL Price Reaches $0.0003 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 147.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One REBL token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, REBL has traded up 387.5% against the U.S. dollar. REBL has a market cap of $44,562.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 623.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.02624590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00187675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REBL

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

