Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Henry Schein (HSIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) recently:

3/21/2020 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Henry Schein had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2020 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HSIC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

