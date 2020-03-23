Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from to .

3/19/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/9/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/3/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

