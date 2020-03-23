Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alstom (ALO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alstom (EPA: ALO) recently:

3/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2020 – Alstom was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Alstom was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Alstom was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Alstom was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Alstom was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €32.57 ($37.87) on Monday. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.84.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.