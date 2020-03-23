Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ: ZION):

3/18/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

2/10/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,716,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. AXA boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 308,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191,059 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.